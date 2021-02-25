BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

