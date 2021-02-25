Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.02

Shares of Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 65965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

