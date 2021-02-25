Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $431,551.99 and $13,652.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

