BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €45.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.56 ($58.31).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of BNP stock opened at €50.17 ($59.02) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.12.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.