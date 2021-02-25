bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 3,496,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,256. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

