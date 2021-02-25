Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $27.50 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.