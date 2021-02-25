Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,049 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 84.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

Rapid7 stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,015 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.