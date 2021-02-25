Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 49,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.29 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

