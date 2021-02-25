Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

C opened at $68.60 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.