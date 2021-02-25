Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.20 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,443.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,140.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,954.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,450.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,345.00 target price (up previously from $1,709.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,025.40.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.