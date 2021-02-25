Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,915 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

FDX opened at $260.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.37. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.