BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

TCPC opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

