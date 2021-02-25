BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.16% of MSA Safety worth $474,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:MSA opened at $168.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.62. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In other news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,515.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

