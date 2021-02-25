BlackRock Inc. Has $458.85 Million Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $458,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $15,769,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter worth $13,751,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in PPD by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPD alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

PPD stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 235.53. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.