BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Resideo Technologies worth $470,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.42 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

