BlackRock Inc. Acquires 327,326 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Avista worth $493,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Avista by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Avista by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avista by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVA. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

