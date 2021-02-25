BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.91

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.91 and last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 10235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,859 shares of company stock worth $1,566,514 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

