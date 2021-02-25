BitBall Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $904,603.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,413.38 or 1.00189589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00119277 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003336 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

