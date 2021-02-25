Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $18.71

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $15.74. Bit Digital shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 932 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

