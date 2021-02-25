BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Trading Down 10%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $4.34. 1,263,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,620,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The stock has a market cap of $47.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

