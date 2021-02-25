BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 442.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.