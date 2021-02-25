Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 61.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $594.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $612.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

