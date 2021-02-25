Bingo Industries Limited (ASX:BIN) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Bingo Industries Limited (ASX:BIN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.07.

In other Bingo Industries news, insider Daniel Tartak 106,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th.

Bingo Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste management solutions for domestic and commercial businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Collections, Post Collections, and Other. It collects and transports building, demolition, industrial, and commercial waste from customers to post collection facilities; and provides bins on hire.

