BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $85.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $132.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

Shares of BIGC opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

