Biert Eugene Jr. Van Sells 101,905 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,310,269.55. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at $26,796,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of -451.55. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Chubb Ltd purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,146,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

