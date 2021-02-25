Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.94. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

BRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

