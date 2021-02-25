Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 7,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $414.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.