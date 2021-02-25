Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

