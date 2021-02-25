Berenberg Bank Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after buying an additional 8,459,044 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after buying an additional 6,380,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,096 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 610,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,156,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.