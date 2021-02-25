Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

BFSA stock opened at €56.00 ($65.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.69. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($70.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

