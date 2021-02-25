Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 2,800 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $119,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,230,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $41.36 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AlloVir by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 8,394.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 899,701 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

