Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 5.3%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.38. 6,486,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 19,123,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several research firms have commented on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.