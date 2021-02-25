Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 1,966,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.