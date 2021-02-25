Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.31.

NYSE BAX opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 12,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Baxter International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Baxter International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after buying an additional 114,716 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

