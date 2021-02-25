Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 144,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

