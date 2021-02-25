Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.
NYSE BHC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 144,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $32.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
