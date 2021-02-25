Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $105.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.52. Equities analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,538,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

