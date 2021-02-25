Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $459.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,141 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,554.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

