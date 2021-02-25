Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

