Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,516,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,498,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,340,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

