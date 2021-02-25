Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 941,449 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,482,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,015,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,521,039. The company has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

