Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 114,517 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,652,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded down $4.70 on Thursday, reaching $451.96. 24,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,795. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.55. The company has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

