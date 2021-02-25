Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.15 Billion Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Intuit worth $1,152,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intuit by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $16.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $396.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

