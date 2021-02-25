Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,811,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,269 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,602,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,204. The company has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.