Bank of America Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Neutral

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.17.

Shares of DG stock opened at $192.61 on Thursday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

