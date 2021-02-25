Bangor Savings Bank Sells 65 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $340.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

