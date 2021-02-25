Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 253 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00. Insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $369.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.34 and its 200 day moving average is $297.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

