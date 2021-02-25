Bangor Savings Bank Makes New $310,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESML opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

