Bangor Savings Bank Invests $239,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after buying an additional 5,158,396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,848 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,836,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,756,000 after purchasing an additional 309,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,675,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,408 shares during the period.

BKLN stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.