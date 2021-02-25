Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells $333,696.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $333,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $170.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.81 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

