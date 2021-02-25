Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,053 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,927 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

BSAC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.